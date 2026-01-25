Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 150 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $18.00.

Chow Tai Fook Stock Up 9.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chow Tai Fook Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is a Hong Kong–based jeweller founded in 1929 and headquartered in Hong Kong. The company operates as an integrated jewellery business spanning design, sourcing, manufacturing, retail and wholesale distribution. It is one of the region’s largest jewellery retailers and sells a range of precious-metal and gem-set products through an extensive store network and other distribution channels.

Chow Tai Fook’s product lineup includes gold jewelry, diamond and gemstone pieces, watches and related accessories, with offerings that span mass-market collections, bridal and higher-end designer pieces.

