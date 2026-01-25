Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Nabtesco Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

About Nabtesco

(Get Free Report)

Nabtesco Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global manufacturer of precision motion control systems and equipment. Established in November 2003 through the reorganization of Teijin Seiki and related businesses, the company focuses on delivering high-performance, reliable components that meet stringent industrial requirements.

Its product portfolio spans several core segments, including Motion Control—comprising precision reduction gears, actuators and speed reducers—Transport Systems, which supplies automatic train door mechanisms, brake systems and platform screen doors, and Aircraft & Hydraulic Equipment, covering landing-gear actuation systems, hydraulic pumps and control valves for aerospace and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.