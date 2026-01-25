Filtronic (LON:FTC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 197 and last traded at GBX 194, with a volume of 2079052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 196 price target on shares of Filtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 196.
Filtronic Stock Performance
About Filtronic
For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances. Our advanced solutions enhance connectivity, optimise bandwidth, and minimise latency. As pioneers in high-frequency mmWave technology, we tackle the toughest challenges in the market, which is why global tech leaders choose Filtronic for unmatched expertise and innovative solutions.
