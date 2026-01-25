Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 36,170 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,170 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $111,222,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,470,000 after purchasing an additional 918,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,337,000 after buying an additional 335,578 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $21,493,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 158.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 123,223 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.10.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $159.27 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $164.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.84.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 105.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,797. This represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Further Reading

