Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,592,000 after acquiring an additional 227,159 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 359,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,797,000 after purchasing an additional 131,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,755,467.96. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.43, for a total value of $3,073,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,930.76. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 69,976 shares of company stock worth $63,370,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,063.74 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,123.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $953.51 and its 200 day moving average is $904.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 71.22% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,163.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.