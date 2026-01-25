Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $582,000 Position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF $BKSE

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 1.01% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of BKSE opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.11. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.4435 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

