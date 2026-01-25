Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,949 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $19,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6,840.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 87.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $58.32 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

