Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.32 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 173.4% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

