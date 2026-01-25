Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.1%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $261.09 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is -402.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

