UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 135.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 183.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and guidance — Progress topped EPS (1.51 vs. 1.31 est.) and raised/issued FY?2026 and Q1 guidance, supporting a rally tied to profitable growth. Read More.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. Progress Software Corporation has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $65.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.56-1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

