Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at about $264,150,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Veralto by 6,015.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,347,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,609 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after acquiring an additional 704,213 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,839,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,064,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,493,000 after purchasing an additional 658,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

