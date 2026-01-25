UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.7% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $177.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. HSBC set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Zoetis from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

