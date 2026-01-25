Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO Sells $61,308.39 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Kelly sold 15,213 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $61,308.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 106,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,985.44. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Alexander Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, John Alexander Kelly sold 1,303 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $8,456.47.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.20. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.53). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 233.77% and a negative net margin of 11,977.36%.The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,897,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 407.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences is a clinical?stage genome editing company that leverages its proprietary ARCUS platform to develop targeted gene therapies. ARCUS, an engineered nuclease derived from a naturally occurring enzyme, enables precise DNA modifications for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. The company’s pipeline spans genetic diseases—including rare monogenic disorders—and immuno?oncology, where it is advancing allogeneic cell therapy candidates designed to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2006 as a spin?out from research at the University of North Carolina, Precision BioSciences is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional research and manufacturing capabilities located in the Research Triangle Park area.

