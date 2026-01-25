94,662 Shares in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc $AEF Bought by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 94,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEF stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) is a closed?end investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equities of companies located in emerging market countries. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of stocks across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, targeting firms with strong cash flow characteristics and sustainable payout policies.

The investment process combines bottom-up fundamental research with a disciplined focus on income generation.

