Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 131.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,944,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,139,000 after acquiring an additional 230,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $156,525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,584,000 after buying an additional 92,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,967,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,317,000 after buying an additional 83,403 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $285,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,942.55. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.8%

Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $116.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 72.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Terreno Realty



Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

