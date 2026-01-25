iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,983,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,504,754,000 after buying an additional 1,941,662 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,358,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,703,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,787,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,678,474,000 after purchasing an additional 320,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $761,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.6% during the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 9,522,673 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $412,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,050 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.7%

FCX opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $62.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: FCX reported Q4 EPS above estimates and revenue topped expectations, driven by higher realized copper and gold prices which offset lower volumes. The company reiterated financial materials and hosted a conference call. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q4 results beat consensus: FCX reported Q4 EPS above estimates and revenue topped expectations, driven by higher realized copper and gold prices which offset lower volumes. The company reiterated financial materials and hosted a conference call. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price targets lifted sentiment: recent upgrades and bullish targets helped push FCX to a new 12?month high, supporting momentum in the stock. Analyst Upgrade/12?Month High

Analyst upgrades and price targets lifted sentiment: recent upgrades and bullish targets helped push FCX to a new 12?month high, supporting momentum in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Commodity tailwinds: rising copper and gold prices materially boosted profits in Q4 and underpin revenue upside potential for 2026, a key reason investors are favoring FCX as a leveraged way to play the metals rally. Reuters: Profit Beat, Commodity Impact

Commodity tailwinds: rising copper and gold prices materially boosted profits in Q4 and underpin revenue upside potential for 2026, a key reason investors are favoring FCX as a leveraged way to play the metals rally. Neutral Sentiment: Grasberg mine restart timeline: management said the Grasberg mine (Indonesia) is on track for a Q2 restart after the deadly mudslide — a positive operational milestone but still contains execution and permitting risks. MSN: Grasberg Restart

Grasberg mine restart timeline: management said the Grasberg mine (Indonesia) is on track for a Q2 restart after the deadly mudslide — a positive operational milestone but still contains execution and permitting risks. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks/style coverage and valuation notes: Zacks flagged FCX as a top?ranked value stock for certain investor styles, increasing visibility among value-focused funds. That can attract inflows but doesn’t change fundamentals. Zacks: Value Stock Callout

Zacks/style coverage and valuation notes: Zacks flagged FCX as a top?ranked value stock for certain investor styles, increasing visibility among value-focused funds. That can attract inflows but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Volumes and guidance caveats: management trimmed 2026 copper sales volume guidance after Q4, and production was hurt in the quarter by the Grasberg suspension — factors that limit upside unless volumes recover. Investor’s Business Daily: Sales Outlook Trimmed

Volumes and guidance caveats: management trimmed 2026 copper sales volume guidance after Q4, and production was hurt in the quarter by the Grasberg suspension — factors that limit upside unless volumes recover. Negative Sentiment: Operational and cash-flow pressures: while net income rose, gross and operating profit declined and operating cash flow fell year?over?year in Q4, highlighting cost and volume headwinds that could constrain margins if metal prices weaken. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Highlights

Operational and cash-flow pressures: while net income rose, gross and operating profit declined and operating cash flow fell year?over?year in Q4, highlighting cost and volume headwinds that could constrain margins if metal prices weaken. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest/longer-term performance: pieces on long?term returns and valuation (e.g., Benzinga/MarketBeat articles) increase retail attention but are less likely to move the stock than fresh earnings/operational news. Benzinga: 5?Year Returns

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

