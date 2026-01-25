Strs Ohio Sells 27,382 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,382 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $872,307,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $230,743,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 116.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 841,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,793,000 after purchasing an additional 452,822 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 54.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,784,000 after buying an additional 422,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,202,016,000 after buying an additional 384,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $443.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.86.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $401.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

