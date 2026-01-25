Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Invests $566,000 in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,333,567.84. This represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 110.67%.

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

