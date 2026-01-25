Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,056 ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of ARM by 24.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ARM by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARM by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.14.

ARM stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 4.34. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

