Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,548,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,671,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,293,000 after buying an additional 283,321 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,715,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,430,000 after buying an additional 315,467 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,562,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,685,000 after acquiring an additional 833,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,946,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

NYSE CFG opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

