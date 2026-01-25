Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $621,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EDIV opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

