Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 942 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 470.8% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $1,982,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.0%

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,056.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,002.66 and a 200-day moving average of $991.59. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,139.15.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,045.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1,016.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total value of $199,666.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,953.82. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.57, for a total transaction of $11,829,368.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,035,434.45. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,881 shares of company stock worth $26,157,155. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

