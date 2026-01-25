Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 26,466 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,466 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,357,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 702,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after buying an additional 298,166 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,118,000 after buying an additional 221,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,707,000 after acquiring an additional 135,162 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year. QLTA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

