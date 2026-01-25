Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $768,000 Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,060,000 after purchasing an additional 574,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after buying an additional 420,173 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 285,866 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,629,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,575,000 after buying an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,612,000 after buying an additional 159,129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $93.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.