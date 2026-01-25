Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 46.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2,172.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $177.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.83 and a 12-month high of $223.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The company had revenue of $261.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.97 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher?education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non?traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

