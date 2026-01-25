Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) versus Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Financial Analysis

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Klepierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 1.13% 0.12% 0.10% Klepierre N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klepierre has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million 1.01 $16.07 million $1.25 15.35 Klepierre $1.33 billion N/A $1.19 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Klepierre”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Klepierre has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith Douglas Homes and Klepierre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 2 6 1 0 1.89 Klepierre 0 2 0 1 2.67

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential downside of 13.48%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Klepierre.

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes beats Klepierre on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Klepierre

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

