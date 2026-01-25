Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.1111.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 131,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,764.90. The trade was a 8.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,250. The trade was a 15.17% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,450 shares of company stock valued at $937,883. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $14,276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,947,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

