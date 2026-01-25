Brokerages Set MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) PT at $35.00

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INKT

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INKT opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.34. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell?to?cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor?associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.