Brokerages Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Target Price at $2.81

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.8125.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPAL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $459.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.57 and a beta of 1.07.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ: OPAL) is a publicly traded company headquartered in San Diego, California, specializing in the production, distribution and dispensing of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty transportation. The company operates a network of RNG fueling stations across California, offering fleets of trucks, transit buses and logistics providers a low-carbon alternative to conventional diesel without requiring significant changes to existing vehicle technology or fueling infrastructure.

OPAL Fuels sources organic byproducts from dairy farms, landfills and food-processing facilities, converting methane-rich biogas into pipeline-quality RNG through a series of anaerobic digestion and gas-upgrading processes.

