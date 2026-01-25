Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Wealthfront to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wealthfront from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Wealthfront in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wealthfront has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Wealthfront stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Wealthfront has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wealthfront stock. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded WLTH, which could provide some near?term support from momentum traders and retail investors. Wall Street Zen Upgrade

Wall Street Zen upgraded WLTH, which could provide some near?term support from momentum traders and retail investors. Neutral Sentiment: Company posted its latest investor presentation for the 2026 Q3 results — useful for investors who want detailed metrics on AUM, cost trends and product KPIs. Earnings Presentation

Company posted its latest investor presentation for the 2026 Q3 results — useful for investors who want detailed metrics on AUM, cost trends and product KPIs. Neutral Sentiment: Most recent reported quarter (Jan. 12): EPS $0.21, revenue $93.22M — baseline financials investors will compare against revised estimates and forward guidance.

Most recent reported quarter (Jan. 12): EPS $0.21, revenue $93.22M — baseline financials investors will compare against revised estimates and forward guidance. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed EPS forecasts for Q4 FY2027 and FY2027–FY2028 (small cuts: Q4 to $0.14, FY2027 to $0.45, FY2028 to $0.57), signaling modest downward pressure on near?term earnings expectations. KeyCorp Estimates Cut

KeyCorp trimmed EPS forecasts for Q4 FY2027 and FY2027–FY2028 (small cuts: Q4 to $0.14, FY2027 to $0.45, FY2028 to $0.57), signaling modest downward pressure on near?term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have opened investigations and issued shareholder alerts alleging potential securities?law violations (Bleichmar Fonti & Auld; Kirby McInerney LLP; Bragar Eagel & Squire). These actions amplify legal and reputational risk and are the primary driver of selling pressure. BFA Investigation Kirby McInerney Alert Bragar Eagel & Squire Alert

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.

The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.

