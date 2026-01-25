Wall Street Zen Downgrades Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to Sell

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

VLN stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 23.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 700,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 132,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 116.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 291,076 shares during the last quarter. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 0.9% in the third quarter. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP now owns 3,489,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Valens Semiconductor by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company’s flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

