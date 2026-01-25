Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon’s Beyond Global presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 14.3%

Falcon’s Beyond Global stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of -1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $29.02.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBYD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 357,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

