Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) & China Resources Enterprise (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Financial Analysis

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Enterprise and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Fundamental Global N/A -30.02% -14.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Resources Enterprise and Fundamental Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Enterprise $5.37 billion 2.01 $659.20 million N/A N/A Fundamental Global $13.26 million 0.28 -$1.15 million ($17.76) -0.16

Risk & Volatility

China Resources Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Fundamental Global.

China Resources Enterprise has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Resources Enterprise beats Fundamental Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Resources Enterprise

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of CRH (Beer) Limited.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

