Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.72 and traded as low as C$52.88. Hydro One shares last traded at C$53.13, with a volume of 681,685 shares traded.
H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.95.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0572195 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.3331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 59.66%.
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results. The province of Ontario holds an approximate 47% common equity stake.
