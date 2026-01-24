Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.72 and traded as low as C$52.88. Hydro One shares last traded at C$53.13, with a volume of 681,685 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.95.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hydro One

Hydro One Trading Up 0.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. The stock has a market cap of C$31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0572195 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.3331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results. The province of Ontario holds an approximate 47% common equity stake.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.