Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.81 and traded as low as GBX 256. Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 257, with a volume of 532,467 shares traded.

LIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 340 to GBX 320 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 175 to GBX 180 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 260 to GBX 220 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liontrust Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 331.

The company has a market capitalization of £156.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 260.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 308.68.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a return on equity of 39.68% and a net margin of 35.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 241 per share, for a total transaction of £1,865.34. Also, insider Luke Savage bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 281 per share, for a total transaction of £14,050. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,548 shares of company stock worth $1,778,068. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited. Liontrust Asset Management Plc was founded in 1994 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

