Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $5.25. Agassi Sports Entertainment shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands.

Agassi Sports Entertainment Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Agassi Sports Entertainment alerts:

Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Agassi Sports Entertainment

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.