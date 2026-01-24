Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Agassi Sports Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $5.25. Agassi Sports Entertainment shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands.
Agassi Sports Entertainment Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.11.
Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Agassi Sports Entertainment
Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agassi Sports Entertainment
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Receive News & Ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agassi Sports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.