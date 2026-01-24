CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.51 and traded as low as GBX 240. CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 250, with a volume of 28,222 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of £40.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 289.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.37.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 11.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CML Microsystems had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.00%. On average, research analysts predict that CML Microsystems plc will post 9.3065693 EPS for the current year.

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry. It has secured a diverse, blue chip customer base, including some of the world’s leading commercial and industrial product manufacturers.

The spread of its customers and diversity of the product range largely protects the business from the cyclicality usually associated with the semiconductor industry.

