BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.90. BAB shares last traded at $0.9676, with a volume of 628 shares changing hands.

BAB Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

