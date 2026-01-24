KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.66 and traded as high as C$10.33. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.22, with a volume of 3,182 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.00.
KP Tissue Price Performance
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at KP Tissue
In other news, Director Michel Manseau sold 3,000 shares of KP Tissue stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$31,230.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
