Volt Carbon Technologies (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.0235. Volt Carbon Technologies shares last traded at $0.0235, with a volume of 18,718 shares.

Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development. The company was formerly known as Saint Jean Carbon Inc and changed its name to Volt Carbon Technologies Inc in February 2022.

