ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.49 and last traded at GBX 38.49. Approximately 29,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 23,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 54 target price on shares of ProCook Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 54.

The stock has a market cap of £37.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33.

ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProCook Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProCook Group plc will post 1.6107383 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProCook is the UK’s leading direct-to-consumer specialist kitchenware brand. ProCook designs, develops, and retails a high-quality range of direct-sourced and own-brand kitchenware which provides customers with significant value for money.

The brand sells directly through its website, www.procook.co.uk, and through an expanding network of over 60 own-brand retail stores, located across the UK.

Founded over 25 years ago as a family business, selling cookware sets by direct mail in the UK, ProCook has grown into a market leading, multi-channel specialist kitchenware company, employing over 600 colleagues, and operating from its Store Support Centre in Gloucester.

