OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 2,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OFS Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc (NASDAQ: OCCIN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company focused on corporate credit investments. Since its initial public offering in June 2020, the company has sought to provide investors with current income and capital preservation through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate senior secured loans, second-lien financings and other debt instruments issued by middle-market companies in the United States.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes privately negotiated loans and structured credit solutions that are typically less accessible via public debt markets.

