AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) & Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Critical Comparison

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mativ and AdvanSix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Mativ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 1 1 1 0 2.00 AdvanSix 1 1 1 0 2.00

Mativ presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.47%. AdvanSix has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. Given AdvanSix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than Mativ.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $1.98 billion 0.35 -$48.70 million ($8.03) -1.59 AdvanSix $1.49 billion 0.31 $44.15 million $1.92 8.88

This table compares Mativ and AdvanSix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AdvanSix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdvanSix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mativ and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ -22.03% 7.06% 1.73% AdvanSix 3.52% 7.14% 3.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Mativ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of AdvanSix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mativ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of AdvanSix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mativ has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSix has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mativ pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. AdvanSix pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mativ pays out -5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AdvanSix pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mativ has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AdvanSix has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AdvanSix is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

AdvanSix beats Mativ on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mativ

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets. This segment sells its products directly, as well as through sales agents and distributors. The Fiber-Based Solutions segment produces packaging and specialty paper products. This segment provides premium packaging products that are used for wine, spirits and beer labels, folding cartons, box wrap, bags, hang tags, and stored value cards servicing retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; and premium papers, which are used in commercial printing services, advertising collateral, stationery, corporate identity packages and brochures, direct mail, business cards, and other uses. It also offers branded paper-based products for the consumer channel, such as bright papers, cardstock, stationery paper, envelopes, journals, and planners. This segment distributes its products through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, and specialty business converters, as well as directly to end-users. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.