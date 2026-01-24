NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 33,459,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 35,482,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Key Headlines Impacting NuScale Power

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

NuScale Power Trading Down 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. NuScale Power’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,094.11. This trade represents a 46.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $155,616,000. Samsung C&T Corp raised its stake in NuScale Power by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,287,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,250 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth approximately $51,985,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.