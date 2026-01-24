Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $117.65 and last traded at $117.8060. 24,496,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 56,481,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.36.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Get Walmart alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target on WMT from $130 to $135 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly a mid-teens upside vs. current levels — a catalyst that can attract momentum and fund flows. Tigress price target raise

Tigress Financial raised its price target on WMT from $130 to $135 and kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly a mid-teens upside vs. current levels — a catalyst that can attract momentum and fund flows. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces from Zacks highlight WMT as a growth/retail pick and promote using their Earnings ESP tool to find potential upside ahead of quarters — these pieces can bolster investor interest but are promotional rather than firm-moving. Zacks Earnings ESP article

Coverage pieces from Zacks highlight WMT as a growth/retail pick and promote using their Earnings ESP tool to find potential upside ahead of quarters — these pieces can bolster investor interest but are promotional rather than firm-moving. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks piece profiles Walmart as a “strong growth stock” using its style scores — supportive for longer-term investor narratives but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Zacks growth profile

Another Zacks piece profiles Walmart as a “strong growth stock” using its style scores — supportive for longer-term investor narratives but unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo video piece outlines three priorities for Walmart’s CEO to maintain momentum — useful context on management focus that may shape execution expectations but not an immediate market mover. Yahoo CEO priorities video

A Yahoo video piece outlines three priorities for Walmart’s CEO to maintain momentum — useful context on management focus that may shape execution expectations but not an immediate market mover. Negative Sentiment: CEO C. Douglas McMillon sold 19,416 shares for about $2.31M (reported 1/22). The sale reduced his stake by ~0.45% — a modest ownership decline but an optics negative that can weigh on sentiment when combined with near-term weakness. SEC Form 4: McMillon sale

CEO C. Douglas McMillon sold 19,416 shares for about $2.31M (reported 1/22). The sale reduced his stake by ~0.45% — a modest ownership decline but an optics negative that can weigh on sentiment when combined with near-term weakness. Negative Sentiment: Market reports note recent short-term share weakness (a daily slide reported on 1/22). That intraday/short-term weakness can amplify selling even as fundamentals remain intact. Zacks: stock slides

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Walmart Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $938.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Danker sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $524,629.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 238,583 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,290.77. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,215 shares of company stock worth $15,304,608. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.