Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Santander upgraded Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia’s operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

