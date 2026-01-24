Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 16.6% Higher This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $122.60 million and approximately $24.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.16 or 0.03315777 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00013475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,509,732,768 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasis.net. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is oasis.net/blog. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,509,706,101 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01654988 USD and is down -14.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $42,479,137.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasis.net/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

