Notcoin Price Reaches $0.0006 (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Notcoin has a market cap of $56.78 million and $10.37 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,452,755,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,452,755,971.9109 with 99,429,405,970.2978 in circulation. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00056418 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $12,158,665.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

