Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.19. Murata Manufacturing shares last traded at $10.5250, with a volume of 30,095 shares.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

