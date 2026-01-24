Hermez Network Price Hits $3.47 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $126.92 million and approximately $28.69 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00003901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000006 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.47778227 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

